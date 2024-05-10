Historic helicopter at Aburi Botanical Gardens in need of replacement

Regional News of Friday, 10 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The iconic helicopter that has long been a landmark at the Aburi Botanical Gardens is now in a sorry state, pleading for replacement.



Stationed at lawn four of the gardens for over 50 years, the helicopter has become dilapidated, with its body parts falling apart and posing safety risks to tourists, especially children who might be tempted to play on it.



While the helicopter has been an inspirational symbol, attracting many to consider joining the Air Force, its current condition no longer reflects the country's aviation history in a fitting manner.



According to the Daily Graphic, parts like the tail boom, rudder, and rotor mast are visibly detaching from the main structure, and the cockpit and cabin show signs of breakages and cracks, further highlighting the urgent need for its replacement.



The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) had approved a request by the Aburi Botanical Gardens (ABG) to replace the helicopter more than four years ago.



However, due to the unavailability of funds, the old helicopter is still stationed at the Takoradi Air Force Base awaiting transportation to the gardens.



The delay has raised concerns among stakeholders, who emphasize the importance of replacing the helicopter to maintain the safety and aesthetics of the gardens.



The historic helicopter was originally brought to the gardens in 1974 during the era of Ignatius Kutu Acheampong, serving as both a play area for children and an inspiration for young people to join the Ghana Air Force.



Emmanuel Quartey, the Head of Lawn at the gardens, explained that it was brought to the botanical gardens based on a request by the Department of Parks and Gardens at the time. However, after five decades, the helicopter no longer serves its purpose and is in urgent need of replacement.



Richard Fordson, the Curator of ABG, expressed concern about the deteriorating nature of the helicopter and stated that his administration was following up on a replacement request.



Tourists visiting the gardens have also expressed dissatisfaction with the current state of the helicopter, emphasizing the need for a modern and well-maintained exhibit to continue inspiring future generations.