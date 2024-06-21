Hit and run: One dead, another injured

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 21 June 2024

A fatal hit-and-run accident in Konongo, Ashanti Region, has claimed the life of 35-year-old Awudu Adam, known as Redoo, and injured 19-year-old Ernest Kakari.



The incident occurred on the Konongo-Kumasi highway near Konongo-Odumase when a speeding vehicle struck Kakari's motorbike, which had the registration number M-22-AS 619.



The vehicle failed to stop after the collision and sped off.



Adam died instantly, while Kakari is receiving treatment at Stewards Hospital.



The police have moved Adam's body to the Stewards Hospital morgue for preservation, identification, and autopsy, and are investigating the incident.