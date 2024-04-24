Ho Technical University denies knowledge of name change attempts

General News of Wednesday, 24 April 2024

Ho Technical University (HTU) has dismissed claims suggesting a change in its name to Dr. Ephraim Amu Technical University.



In an official statement released on Tuesday, April 23, the Registrar of HTU, Dr. Christopher Amehoe, clarified that the university had not received any formal notification regarding the proposed renaming and had not engaged in any discussions on the matter.



"The Vice-Chancellor has neither been invited to nor participated in any meeting or event regarding the renaming of the University," the statement emphasized.



Dr. Amehoe acknowledged the receipt of a letter dated April 20, 2024, from the Secretary to the Asogli Traditional Council, expressing concerns about the alleged name change. However, the university management stressed that they had not been formally approached regarding the issue.



The clarification came following a press conference where Togbe Adze Lakle Howusu XII, the Warlord of the Asogli State, along with a delegation of chiefs and residents, presented the letter expressing their apprehensions about the proposed name change.



In response, HTU management stated their intention to engage with the Asogli Traditional Council to address any concerns regarding the matter. They reiterated their commitment to ensuring the peace and progress of Ho Technical University, which they described as the Volta Region's premier tertiary institution.