Hojlund and Garnacho score in Manchester United win over West Ham

General News of Sunday, 4 February 2024

Source: BBC

Rasmus Hojlund made it four Premier League goals in as many games and Alejandro Garnacho scored twice as Manchester United recorded their biggest home league win of the season to move back into the top six against West Ham at Old Trafford.



Hojlund provided the smart 23rd-minute finish to set the hosts on their way to victory.



Garnacho's deflected effort doubled their advantage less than a minute after West Ham full-back Emerson wasted a glorious chance to equalise. The Argentine added another near the end after Scott McTominay seized possession inside the West Ham half.



Remarkably, it was the first time Manchester United had won three successive games since October and only the second time they had managed it all season.



The victory came at a cost though as combative defender Lisandro Martinez, in only the fourth game of his comeback from foot surgery, seemed to injure his knee in a second-half tussle with Vladimir Coufal and, although he tried to continue, he had to be replaced shortly afterwards.



It was a case of what might have been for a West Ham side who drop to seventh. Emerson failed to take another chance after Garnacho's goal and Diogo Dalot slid in to make a brilliant block shortly afterwards when Jarrod Bowen ran free onto a long ball that dropped over the head of Harry Maguire.



Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana also made excellent first-half saves to deny Ben Johnson and Mohammed Kudus.