Homes of some EC officials are like a war zone - Kwesi Pratt

The Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has given a 'vivid' description of the homes of some officials of the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC).



"The work of the Electoral Commission is not an easy one... and because of that some of the Commissioners have Military bodyguards; to the extent that their homes are like a war zone.



"It means their work is challenging...," Kwesi Pratt Jnr, he vetran journalist, said.



He made this comment on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo' while reacting to the challenges that the Commission faced during the District Assembly Elections.



