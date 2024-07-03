Homowo Clean-up Campaign commences: Mayor of Accra lauds 'Buzstopboys'; calls for youth volunteerism to improve sanitation, sustain cleanliness

Regional News of Wednesday, 3 July 2024

Source: ama.gov.gh

The Mayor of Accra, Hon Elizabeth Sackey, has urged youth participation in volunteer efforts for city cleanliness during the Homowo Clean-up Campaign.



Interacting with the ‘Buzstopboys’, she highlighted their role in maintaining sanitation ahead of the festival.



Mayor Sackey emphasized the youth’s energy and commitment as crucial for a clean environment, praising the group's dedication.



She encouraged more youth to emulate their efforts, underscoring collective action for a cleaner city.



Organized by GARCC and supported by ministries, traditional councils, and volunteers, the campaign has engaged stakeholders in enhancing sanitation across various electoral areas.