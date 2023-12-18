Honesty and hard work will determine your future - Kennedy Agyapong to VVU graduates

General News of Monday, 18 December 2023

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has told graduates of the Valley View University (VVU) that being honest and hardworking are pivotal in shaping their futures as young professionals.



Highlighting the importance of these virtues, the MP stated that academic degrees alone would not guarantee success in the future.



Speaking as the guest speaker at the school's graduation event, Kennedy Agyapong urged the graduates to recognize that their certificates would only be valuable if accompanied by a commitment to hard work and honesty.



“I have gone through the mix, I have seen some students making it with third class. I want to assure you that whether you are third class, second class upper or even lower, in the school of life, your first class is just two letters which I call H and H; that is honesty and hard work.



“These two will determine your success in the future. It is not the degree you acquire today that will work towards the future. If you don’t work towards the future, your certificate will be in your room forever,” he stated.



He continued: “Today, we are all happy for you as parents, teachers and all. Your parents are happy because you are no longer going to be their burden. The moment you go home and remove the gown, they will say to you, the world is waiting for you. They are not happy because you’ve gone through four years of first degree and another two years of masters and that is the end of life. The real part of life lies ahead of you."



Agyapong went on to state three essential qualities for survival, especially in the local context: patriotism, honesty, and discipline.



He encouraged the graduates to be agents of change by transforming their mindsets, attitudes, and perceptions of life.



“Three things we need to survive, especially in this part of the world, is to be patriotic. We need to be honest and we need to be disciplined. I know you all are calling for change but the change is you. You need to change first, not only do politicians have to change.



“You need to change your mindset, attitude and the way you perceive life. When you take this advice, you will be a different human being. When they mentioned my name, you all applauded now, I entreat you all to take your destiny into your own hand. Don't let the gown be the end of your life and think you have achieved everything,” he stated.



The Assin Central MP contested alongside the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries, losing out on becoming the party's flagbearer.



Even though he lost to the vice president, Kennedy Agyapong cemented his place as a formidable force in the camp of the vice president.



