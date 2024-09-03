Hopeson Adorye admits to false alcohol stories about Mahama

Politics of Tuesday, 3 September 2024

Source: ghlagatin.net

Hopeson Adorye, Director of Special Duties for Alan Kyerematen’s Movement for Change, has admitted to fabricating stories to tarnish former President John Mahama's image while he was with the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



In an interview with TV XYZ, Adorye confessed to being the mastermind behind the false narrative that labeled Mahama as a drunkard, which he spread through the media.



He expressed regret for his actions, acknowledging the harm caused by his lies and emphasizing the importance of truth in politics.



His revelation has sparked widespread calls for accountability in Ghana's political landscape.







