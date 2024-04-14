Hopeson Adorye critiques NPP's Performance Tracker, favors NDC's Green Book

Politics of Sunday, 14 April 2024

Hopeson Adorye, former deputy national security coordinator, has shared his thoughts on the efficacy of the National Democratic Congress’s (NDC) green book versus the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) performance tracker, amid recent revelations of inaccuracies in the latter.



Adorye's comments were prompted by a social media post revealing the government's admission of mistakenly including 67 entries on the performance tracker's list of projects within 48 hours of its launch.



Expressing a preference for the NDC's green book, which documented developmental projects during the NDC’s tenure, Adorye argued that it provided a more reliable record compared to the NPP’s Performance Tracker.



In response, the Ghanaian government took to Twitter to acknowledge the errors, expressing gratitude for citizens' interest and scrutiny of the tracker. They assured the public of their commitment to ensuring the accuracy and integrity of the information provided.



The Performance Tracker platform aims to provide citizens with accessible information on the government’s performance since 2017, collecting data from 30 ministries on projects, outcomes, impacts, and beneficiaries. This initiative seeks to enhance transparency and accountability, fostering public trust in the government’s ability to fulfill its commitments.



