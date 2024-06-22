Hopeson Adorye reveals how NPP stopped Ibrahim Mahama from mining Bauxite in Atiwa

Politics of Saturday, 22 June 2024

Source: TIG Post

Hopeson Adorye, a leading member of the Movement for Change Party, has expressed regret over supporting the NPP’s decision to block Ibrahim Mahama from mining bauxite in Atiwa, Eastern Region.



Adorye admitted that the opposition was politically motivated, targeting Mahama due to his relation to a political opponent.



This led to a foreign entity being awarded the mining contract, which Adorye believes has negatively impacted the economy, contributing to the depreciation of the cedi.



He acknowledged his involvement in the decision and its adverse economic consequences.