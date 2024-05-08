Hopeson Adorye threatens to expose NPP

Politics of Wednesday, 8 May 2024

Suspended New Patriotic Party (NPP) member, Hopeson Yaovi Adorye, has issued a warning, stating that he can single-handedly bring down the ruling party if its communicators continue to tarnish his reputation.



Adorye expressed bitterness over his suspension from the party, accusing NPP members of being ungrateful to him.



In an interview with NEAT FM, Hopeson Adorye revealed details about his dismissal from his position at the Kotoka International Airport, alleging that his job was given to Nana Asante Bediatu's wife as part of a plan to remove him.



He expressed frustration, stating, "I am not a fool to be treated that way in a party I have served."



Adorye criticized NPP communicators for spreading false accusations against him and warned that if he starts exposing the leaders, the party will be in trouble. He emphasized that he has refrained from speaking out despite feeling hurt by the circumstances surrounding his suspension.



"I have so much bitterness in me but decided not to talk yet these people [NPP communicators] are going around insulting me and accusing me wrongly," Adorye said, highlighting his discontent with the treatment he has received from the party.