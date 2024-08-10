Hopeson Adorye unveils startling details about Agyapadeɛ document

Politics of Saturday, 10 August 2024

Source: ghlagatin.net

Hopeson Adorye, former NPP stalwart and current Director of Operations for Alan Kyerematen’s Movement for Change, has unveiled startling details about the mysterious Agyapadeɛ book.



According to Adorye, the book was printed abroad with only one copy made. To keep its contents confidential, members would meet to discuss sections before the book was secured in a coded location.



Originally titled ‘Asaase’, the book was renamed Agyapadeɛ after a member launched Asaase Radio.



Adorye attributed the leak of its contents to internal conflicts among members, stirring intense debate about the NPP's internal affairs.







