Horror: Unidentified woman beheaded at Tema Community 25

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 13 June 2024

Source: Daily Guide

Shock and fear gripped Tema Community 25 after a young woman, aged 25 to 30, was found brutally beheaded.



Her mutilated body was discovered on June 13, 2024, with her head, arms, and legs severed and missing.



The torso was hidden in a black polythene bag inside a traveling bag. The incident, near the Community 25 District Police Headquarters, has left residents and authorities in disbelief.



The police's Homicide Unit is investigating to identify the victim and the circumstances surrounding her tragic death.