Hospitals are a no-go area, our strike is still on – GMA

Health News of Sunday, 14 July 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has declared it will not call off its planned strike until the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) officially confirms halting the sale of a 60% stake in four hotels.



GMA President Dr. Frank Serebour emphasized that only an official SSNIT communication or press conference will suffice, dismissing circulating SSNIT flyers as unauthenticated.



The strike, backed by all labor unions, will continue unless the sale is officially withdrawn.



The GMA plans to provide emergency services on July 15 but outpatient departments will remain closed.



The strike follows SSNIT's controversial hotel sale, which faced widespread opposition.