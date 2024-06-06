Hosting global celebration of IDUAI is an indication of Ghana’s progress in promoting RTI – Fatimatu

Politics of Thursday, 6 June 2024

Source: 3news.com

The Minister of Information, Fatimatu Abubakar, has launched the International Day for Universal Access to Information (IDUAI) in Accra, Ghana.



Ghana has been selected to host the global celebration of IDUAI from October 1-2, 2024, under the theme "Mainstreaming Access to Information and Participation Across the Public Sector".



This recognition acknowledged Ghana's progress in promoting the right to information, and the country's achievements in implementing the Right to Information (RTI) law since its passage in 2019.



The event aims to raise awareness about the need for universal access to information and promote transparency and accountability.