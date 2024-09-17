Housemaids are now scarce in Accra because of Free SHS – Bawumia

Politics of Tuesday, 17 September 2024

Source: TIG Post

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Flagbearer, highlighted the impact of the Free Senior High School (FSHS) policy during a community engagement in Amasaman.



He noted that the policy has led to fewer housemaids being available for employment as more girls are now pursuing education.



Secondary school enrollment has risen significantly, with 5.7 million students benefitting from the initiative.



Dr. Bawumia also promised to cut public transport costs by 40%, reduce electricity costs by 50% with solar power, and improve vocational education.



He emphasized plans for tax reforms, improved security, and public sector digitalization.