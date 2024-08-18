How Collins Dauda inspired me to learn Parliament’s Standing Orders -Kyei Mensah-Bonsu

Politics of Sunday, 18 August 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Former Majority Leader and Suame MP, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, has shared how Asutifi South MP, Collins Dauda, inspired him to learn Parliament's standing orders and laws.



In an interview, Kyei Mensah-Bonsu recounted how lawmakers intimidated them with "standing orders," prompting him to study them.



He was particularly impressed by Collins Dauda, who, despite having only a Form 4 education, mastered parliamentary laws.



This inspired Kyei Mensah-Bonsu to do the same. He also credited Agyare Koi Larbi, a former chairman, for helping him learn about Lands and Forestry laws in Parliament.