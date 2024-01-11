How Kumawood actor saved car battery thief from being beaten to death

General News of Thursday, 11 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The timely intervention of Kumawood actor Kwaku Dankwa, popularly known as Gunshot, saved a criminal from being lynched by a mob at Tafo, a suburb of Kumasi.



The criminal referred to as Olo by Gunshot, confessed to the incident in a video shot by the actor, who expressed sadness over the act and the response by the mob.



“I went to remove a battery,” he told Gunshot when he inquired about the reason for his being assaulted by the mob.



When his saviour told him that his actions could have led to his death, Olo responded saying “it’s not easy, I would have been killed if you had not intervened.”



The owner of the vehicle, a church drummer explained that he had parked the car around a church premises to hold a discussion with a pastor when he was alerted that Olo had broken into his car.



He stated that the thief who is physically challenged, gained access into his Kia Picanto by first breaking the quarter glass on one side of the vehicle before opening up the bonnet and removing the battery.



“It is out of the respect we have for you that we let him go. We would’ve surely beaten him to death. He seemed high on drugs when we were interrogating him.



"I didn’t even know he had broken my glass. It was later that I found out, I was even on my way to church,” the driver said.







GA/SARA