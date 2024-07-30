You are here: HomeNews2024 07 30Article 1964690

General News of Tuesday, 30 July 2024

    

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

How Lordina celebrated John Mahama on their 32nd Marriage Anniversary

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Lordina Mahama emphasized the strong foundation of faith in their relationship Lordina Mahama emphasized the strong foundation of faith in their relationship

Lordina Mahama celebrated her 32nd wedding anniversary with former Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama, praising his ability to balance public life and family responsibilities.

In a heartfelt social media post, she expressed gratitude for their journey together, highlighting his unwavering dedication and leadership qualities.

She emphasized the strong foundation of faith in their relationship, quoting Psalm 127:1: “Unless the Lord builds the house, those who build it labour in vain.”

Lordina looked forward to many more years of love, laughter, and cherished memories with her husband.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment