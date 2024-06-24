How NPP 2016 manifesto influenced ambulance trial

Politics of Monday, 24 June 2024

The current legal proceedings revolve around the acquisition of 200 ambulances by the former Mahama government and the choice of the Akufo-Addo administration to decline them.



The government opted to pursue its own procurement initiative, resulting in the purchase of 307 new ambulances for its "1-Constituency-1-Ambulance" program.



The ambulances were commissioned by President Nana Akufo-Addo at $133,000 each.



The former Minister for Health allegedly informed a businessman that the NDC's ambulances would be replaced to benefit others.



President Akufo-Addo criticized the procurement under his predecessor and highlighted the improvements made by his government in re-equipping the National Ambulance Service.