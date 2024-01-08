How Nigel Gaisie prophesied about SCOAN’s woes a day before BBC released documentary

General News of Monday, 8 January 2024

A day before the BBC released its documentary about the late T.B. Joshua, the founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, revealed to GhanaWeb that he saw challenges for the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) in a vision.



During an interview in his office, after the first Sunday of the year service in his church, Prophet Gaisie called for prayers for SCOAN as he saw it under attack.



He added that SCOAN wasn’t the only church to be targeted, rather the entire body of Christ in Nigeria will come under attack this year, 2024.



“In my vision, I saw an attack on the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) and so, let's pray for the church. Also, I saw that there is going to be an attack on the body of Christ in Nigeria and the world at large in the year 2024,” he said this in an interview with GhanaWeb on January 7, 2023.



The timing of Nigel Gaisie's prophecy gains a heightened sense of relevance as barely 24 hours after, a BBC documentary on January 8, 2024, raised allegations of sexual abuse, financial misconduct, and other controversies surrounding the late Prophet T.B. Joshua's ministry at SCOAN.



The documentary has stirred discussions and raised questions about the spiritual leader's legacy and the operations of the church.



