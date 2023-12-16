How lady used flawless SHS, Law School certs to whip troll on X

General News of Saturday, 16 December 2023

Davina Seyram Gbedy, an aspiring lawyer and former student of Wesley Girls Senior High School, became a center of attraction when she gave a loaded and evidence-based response to a social media troll.



What started off as an innocuous banter on X (formerly Twitter) degenerated into a display of academic prowess and subsequent trending of a post.



Davina, a University of Ghana School of Law valedictorian displayed her certificates from SHS and UG to fend off a post that sought to impugn her views on why anyone should date her.



It all started with a December 12 post by an X user with the name: @gsnivxa, who tweeted: “benefit of dating you ???”



Three days on, Davina Seyram Gbedy (@pul_chra_) tweeted the quote with the response: “My ass is big,” which tweet attracted considerable reaction.



In came, X user by name @KwasiTunTum, who took a swipe at Davina with the response: “And your sense is the opposite.”



When Davina chose to reply, she did in text and with photo evidence to back up her reply which read: “Sorry to disappoint you, but no, actually it’s not,” that her sense is not as small as Kwasi claimed.



That single tweet has, at the time of filing this story, garnered over 530 comments, 2,400 quotes and retweets and over 3,800 likes, with over 900,000 views.



The viral ‘outbreak’ of that single tweet reply is hinged on her supply of her ‘flawless’ Senior High School examination and law school results.



She also added a 2019 GBC screenshot that showed that she was adjudged the best WASSCE candidate. It also turned out that Ms Gbedy was the 2022 Valedictorian of the University of Ghana School of Law.







