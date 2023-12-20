How social media users reacted to WASSCE result of Achimota School Rasta student

General News of Wednesday, 20 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In 2021, a decision by the management of Achimota School to refuse admission to Tyrone Iras Marghuy on the basis of his dreadlocks divided opinions sharply in mainstream and on social media.



A little over two years down the line, the young prodigy is at the centre of public opinion again following the release of his West African Senior School Certificate Examination result.



Master Marhguy secured the highest grade possible, an A1, in all eight subjects he studied as a General Science student at the school.



A video of him and his friends going into a wild frenzy after checking his results online has attracted various comments from Ghanaians on social media.



To those who defended his admission in 2021, the performance of Marghuy in the exam proves the wrong in prioritising certain ‘archaic’ school rules and regulations over academic performance.



Others including dancehall artiste Stonebwoy also believe the decision by Achimota School management was nothing short of an act of stereotyping against people of the Rastafarian community.



However, some critics on social media are insisting that the refusal of his admission by the school was in order in upholding school rules and regulations.



Tyrone and his other counterpart, Oheneba Nkrabea dragged Achimota School to court for denying them admission due to their dreadlocks which is a staunch practice in their Rastafari religion.



But an Accra High Court on Monday, May 31, 2021, overturned the schools’ decision asking and directed that the boys be admitted into the school to study.



The presiding judge, Justice Gifty Adjei Addo disagreed with the submissions of the Attorney General and granted all the reliefs separately sought by the embattled students except the relief of compensation in the case of Tyrone Marhguy.



Read some social media reactions to the WASSCE result of the Rasta student below:





It’s still baffling to me that Achimota school tried to challenge his admission due to his locs. How ironic.

That’s how you win and quieten the post colonial mindsets.

Congratulations Tyrone Marhguy. Keep winning! pic.twitter.com/69cyDYuqGJ — Ama K Abebrese (@Ama_K_Abebrese) December 19, 2023

The rejected stone, Tyrone Marhguy of Achimota School scores 8 As in 2023 WASSCE.



pic.twitter.com/fW937os2rm — Kenneth Awotwe Darko (@TheKennethDarko) December 19, 2023

Three years ago this Rastafari boy was nearly denied his right to education because of his hairstyle. You remember the arguments between Tyrone Marhguy's family and Achimota School?



I am delighted to have been a part of the group who advocated for Tyrone. It brings me great… pic.twitter.com/yUy3vzLjco — MacJordan ????????‍???????????????????? (@MacJordaN) December 19, 2023

Congratulations ???? - This Continues to Defy The Odds That All Rastas Are Up To No Good..

10 VIP tickets for You And Friends-

Let’s celebrate On Friday at the Stadium ????️ — 1GAD (@stonebwoy) December 19, 2023

How many students in Achimota have now started wearing their hair in dreadlocks.



We were told Tyrone Marhguy is a pest, who will infect them. — Osagyefo Oliver Barker-Vormawor (@barkervogues) December 19, 2023

You all remember Tyrone Marhguy?



the gentleman who was Denied Admission into Senior High school because of his dreadlocks ? He had straight 8As in Wassce



What we love to see

Congratulations to him pic.twitter.com/DSl4yJJypb — Eviana Gh (@EvianaGh) December 19, 2023

We had an Attorney General of Ghana fighting in court to restrain Tyrone Marhguy from being a student of Achimota School because of his dreadlocked hair. pic.twitter.com/1B6E88U4ei — Nana Kwesi Eshun (@_NanaCwesi_) December 19, 2023

Congratulations @marhguy_tyrone. You shy dem all. Rasta for life.

Go, ma guy! pic.twitter.com/xK068Twx3s — Miss Adzo (@MamaCyndi) December 19, 2023

SHALL WE ALL STAND UP FOR “MY GUY” MARHGUY!!! THE EYE RAS TIE EEN OWN ( TYRONE) ????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????❤️❤️???????????????????????? @achimotaschool CONGRATS AND THE PRIDE I GET BOUT U JAH KNOW!! @blakofe THANKS FOR HEADS UP pic.twitter.com/NkxzXoqcdN — Reggie Rockstone (@ReggieRockstone) December 19, 2023

GA/SARA