How the Nigerian man who allegedly kidnapped a Ghanaian lady and Her Friend used videos to lure them

General News of Saturday, 1 June 2024

Source: Peace FM Online

Andrew Amaechi, arrested for the disappearance of Celine Ndudim and her Ghanaian friend Afiba Tandoh in Abia State, has refused to reveal their whereabouts.



The women went missing after traveling from Port Harcourt to meet Amaechi, whom they met on Facebook.



Activist Harrison Gwamnishu confirmed the incident, noting N1 million was withdrawn from one of the women’s bank accounts.



Amaechi, found with their belongings, sent videos boasting about his mansion, inviting the women. Similar videos were sent to other women, including one who declined.