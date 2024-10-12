How to Check the 2024/2025 College of Education Admission List

General News of Saturday, 12 October 2024

Source: Educationghana







Great news for all prospective educators in Ghana! The Conference of Principals of Colleges of Education (PrinCof) has officially published the admission list for the 2024/2025 academic year for all colleges of education.



As of Monday, October 7, 2024, applicants can view their admission status and commence the enrollment process. Below are the details on how to check your admission status and the crucial next steps.



Guidelines for Checking the 2024/2025 College of Education Admission List



For those who applied to any of the 46 colleges of education nationwide, it's time to discover if you have been accepted.



Accepted candidates will receive SMS notifications from their respective colleges, containing their Application Number and Personal Identification Number (PIN).



These are the essential credentials required to access your admission status.