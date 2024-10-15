You are here: HomeNews2024 10 15Article 1993811

General News of Tuesday, 15 October 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

How to check your voter registration details online before the October 19 deadline

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

This comes after the National Democratic Congress (NDC) called for an audit of the voter register This comes after the National Democratic Congress (NDC) called for an audit of the voter register

The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has initiated an online re-exhibition of the Provisional Voters Register (PVR) in anticipation of the upcoming general election.

This comes after the National Democratic Congress (NDC) called for an audit of the voter register to ensure its accuracy.

In a press release, the EC encouraged registered voters to verify their registration details

Read full article

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment