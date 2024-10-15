How to check your voter registration details online before the October 19 deadline

General News of Tuesday, 15 October 2024

The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has initiated an online re-exhibition of the Provisional Voters Register (PVR) in anticipation of the upcoming general election.



This comes after the National Democratic Congress (NDC) called for an audit of the voter register to ensure its accuracy.



In a press release, the EC encouraged registered voters to verify their registration details



between Tuesday, October 15, and Saturday, October 19, 2024. This initiative aims to ensure that all voter information is accurate and allows individuals to report any errors before the final deadline.



To facilitate the verification process, the EC has provided two easy options for voters.



First, individuals can use their mobile phones to dial *711*51#, which allows them to access their voter information at no cost.



Alternatively, voters can visit the EC's official website at [https://ec.gov.gh](https://ec.gov.gh) and click on the pop-up link at the bottom-right corner of the page.



By entering their 10-digit Voter ID number, they can view their registration details.



If any discrepancies are found, voters must promptly report them to their local District Electoral Commission Office for correction before the October 19 deadline.



After this date, while voters can still check their information online, they will no longer be able to make any changes.



Additionally, political parties have been given a template to help them report any discrepancies identified during this re-exhibition period.



This initiative is crucial for maintaining accurate voter records as the nation gears up for the 2024 elections, ensuring a more streamlined voting experience for everyone.