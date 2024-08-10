How to sleep like an Olympic athlete (should)

General News of Saturday, 10 August 2024
Source: BBC
To sleep like Olympic champions, follow these expert tips: Aim for 8-9 hours of quality sleep nightly and stick to a consistent schedule.
Create a sleep-friendly environment—dark, cool, and quiet.
Establish a relaxing pre-sleep routine and limit screen time to an hour before bed.
Avoid intense exercise close to bedtime and steer clear of meals 2 hours before sleeping.
Consider short naps to compensate for lost sleep.
Adopting these practices can enhance recovery and performance, mirroring the habits of top athletes.