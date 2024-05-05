Human Rights Court rejects Food Sovereignty Ghana's bid to halt GMO crop approval

General News of Sunday, 5 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Human Rights Court has declined Food Sovereignty Ghana's request for an interlocutory injunction against the National Biosafety Authority (NBA) regarding the registration approval of 14 GMO crops for various uses in Ghana, Graphic Online reports.



Presided over by Her Ladyship Justice Barbara Tetteh-Charway on April 30, 2024, the court acknowledged the NBA's diligent execution of its statutory responsibilities in ensuring the safety and regulatory compliance of GMO crops in Ghana's agricultural sector.



Food Sovereignty Ghana and others had sought to restrain the National Biosafety Committee and four others from introducing any GM products into Ghana's ecosystem, filing a motion for an interlocutory injunction on April 10, 2024.



The court emphasized that seeking information from the NBA beforehand could have prevented the need for the injunction application.



This ruling, a significant development for stakeholders in biotechnology and agricultural innovation, underscores the importance of science-based biosafety systems in expanding choices for producers, fostering consumer confidence, facilitating trade, and advancing agricultural research and development.



The court is set to address the substantive matter on May 24, 2024.



In response, the NBA, in a statement dated April 30, 2024, reaffirmed its dedication to ensuring the safety of modern biotechnology in Ghana and pledged ongoing transparent engagement with stakeholders.