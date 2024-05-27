Hundreds missing after Papua New Guinea landslide

General News of Monday, 27 May 2024

Source: BBC

A landslide in Papua New Guinea's Enga province has potentially buried at least 670 people, according to the UN.



Heavy rain caused a mountainside to collapse, devastating a village. Rescue efforts are challenging due to 10-meter-deep rubble and insufficient equipment, with fewer than a dozen bodies recovered so far.



Emergency personnel are prioritizing evacuations due to unstable conditions. Local media reported a couple rescued from the rubble.



Aid agencies, including Care Australia, are assisting, but recovery is hindered by debris, damaged roads, and grieving relatives resisting heavy machinery.



Over 150 houses were buried, displacing about 1,250 people.