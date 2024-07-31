You are here: HomeNews2024 07 31Article 1965209

Source: hotfmghana.com

Hunting and bushmeat trade banned from August to December 2024- Wildlife Division

The Wildlife Division of the Forestry Commission has initiated the 2024 closed season on wildlife hunting and bushmeat trade in Ghana, effective from August 1 to December 1.

This measure aims to enforce Wildlife Conservation Regulation and ensure sustainable management of wildlife resources.

The ban includes hunting, capturing wildlife, and trading bushmeat, except for licensed grasscutters.

Mr. Jacob Kwadwo Yeboah from Bui National Park emphasized the need to prevent overhunting and illegal trade.

The public is urged to comply and report violations to protect Ghana's biodiversity and ecological balance.

