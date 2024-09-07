Hypocrite! All kingpin galamseyers appear on your show – Okatakyie Afrifa jabs Kwami Sefa Kayi

General News of Saturday, 7 September 2024

Source: TIG Post

Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah, host of Angel FM's morning show, has praised broadcaster Kwami Sefa Kayi for raising awareness about the dangers of illegal mining (galamsey) but criticized him for not directly confronting individuals involved.



Afrifa-Mensah argued that while Sefa Kayi denounces galamsey, he regularly hosts prominent figures linked to it on his show without holding them accountable.



He urged Sefa Kayi to be more transparent and confront those involved.



This criticism follows Sefa Kayi’s warnings about the growing security risks posed by armed groups emerging from the galamsey community.