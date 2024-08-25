I’II probe Akosombo dam man-made disaster in 120 days -Mahama

General News of Sunday, 25 August 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama has vowed to investigate the Akosombo Dam spillage, which caused significant damage to communities in the Eastern Region.



Speaking at the NDC’s manifesto launch in Winneba, he criticized the unannounced spillage by the Volta River Authority (VRA) and promised that, if elected, his administration would conduct a thorough probe within the first 120 days of taking office in 2025.



Mahama assured affected residents of compensation and emphasized his commitment to delivering justice and holding those responsible accountable for the disaster.