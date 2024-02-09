I am committed in making Bawumia the next president - Adwoa Safo

Politics of Friday, 9 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Sarah Adwoa Safo, the Member of Parliament representing Dome-Kwabenya, has reiterated her unwavering commitment to supporting the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in achieving its objective of emerging victorious in the upcoming 2024 general elections.



Despite losing in the party's primaries on January 27, Adwoa Safo affirms that she will spare no effort in assisting the party to retain the Dome-Kwabenya seat.



Adwoa Safo expressed to journalists in Accra that she plans to utilize her political expertise and abilities to aid in securing the success of the NPP in the forthcoming elections.



“We need to break the 8 as a party, and so we need all hands on deck. I am committed to making sure that our vice president is elected president in 2025. It is not only Dome-Kwabenya that I can harness my talent and experience and bring on board what I have learned over the years. I am going to put myself to use to ensure that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is elected president in 2025.”