“I am confident in the capacity of the Okere DCE to succeed me” — Dan Botwe

Politics of Thursday, 25 July 2024

Source: GNA

Mr. Daniel Kwaku Botwe, MP for Okere, has endorsed Daniel Nana Addo-Kenneth, the current Okere District Chief Executive (DCE), as his successor.



Botwe praised Addo-Kenneth’s humility, hard work, and experience, citing his progression from polling station executive to DCE and party secretary as evidence of his capability.



Botwe, who has served four terms and 16 years, urged constituents to support Addo-Kenneth in the December 7 election, highlighting his contribution to local development and continuity of the party’s legacy.



Addo-Kenneth has pledged to build on Botwe’s achievements and further the district’s progress.