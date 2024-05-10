I am good enough to be the President of Ghana – Bernard Mornah

Politics of Friday, 10 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Bernard Mornah, former national chairman of the People’s National Convention (PNC) and convener of AriseGhana, has expressed confidence in his suitability to lead Ghana as its next president.



During an interview on Citi FM, Mr. Mornah emphasized his ability to confront the pervasive greed within the country's leadership and implement policies aimed at driving national progress.



Mr. Mornah conveyed his conviction, stating, "I have insisted that probably I am not good enough to be an MP for a constituency, but I am more than good enough to be the President of the nation."



He pointed out several reasons supporting his candidacy, highlighting the detrimental impact of leadership greed on the economy and the nation's future. Additionally, he criticized the lack of courage among leaders, resulting in the acceptance of policies from external institutions that hinder Ghana's development.



Furthermore, Mr. Mornah underscored the importance of applying acquired knowledge within the country's context, emphasizing the need for leadership to translate education into practical solutions for national growth.