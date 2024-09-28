You are here: HomeNews2024 09 28Article 1986866

'I am not engaged in any form of mining' - National Security Minister refutes allegations

The Minister for National Security, Mr. Albert Kan-Dapaah, has categorically refuted allegations made by social media commentator Kevin Taylor, who claimed that he is involved in illegal mining, commonly known as 'Galamsey.'

In a statement released on September 27, the Minister firmly asserted that he neither possesses any mining concessions nor engages in any form of mining

