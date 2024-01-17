I am prepared to lead PNC to victory in 2024 – Awingobit

Politics of Wednesday, 17 January 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Mr Sampson Asaki Awingobit, the Executive Secretary of the Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana and flagbearer hopeful of the People’s National Convention (PNC), has expressed a strong desire to lead his political party to victory in the 2024 general elections.



Mr Awingobit in an interview in Accra stated that he is well-prepared and ready to serve if he emerges victorious in the PNC’s presidential primaries.



“I strongly believe that PNC is my party, and I identify myself with it.



“In 2020, I contested the flagbearer race but unfortunately lost.



“I have prepared myself enough and think that I am the right candidate to lead the party in the 2024 elections,” he remarked.



Mr Awingobit acknowledged that his party is currently facing challenges and called for unity.



“I believe PNC is going through some challenges now, so anybody who wants to lead the party should be concerned about the internal wrangling.



“I will use this opportunity to call for peace and unity among members,” he added.



The PNC is scheduled to elect a flagbearer for the December 7 elections on March 24, 2024.



Mr Awingobit is attempting the slot for the second time, having placed second to David Apasera in 2020, where he polled 789 votes against Apasera's 1,315 votes.