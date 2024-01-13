I am sleeping with six men a day – Ghanaian lady stranded in India cries out

General News of Saturday, 13 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

A Ghanaian woman named Elizabeth has recently shared the harrowing details of her life in India.



Revealing among others that she is compelled to sleep with six men each day to meet her basic needs.



In a phone interview on the Oyerepa Afutuo show hosted by Auntie Naa, Elizabeth bravely opened up about her struggles.



During the interview, she narrated how her journey began when she met a man named Mr. Alfred in Sunyani-Chiraa, Ghana.



Their relationship led her to Accra in search of job opportunities. However, circumstances took a dark turn when Alfred informed her about an offer to work as a prostitute, commonly known as "Ashawo," in India.



Despite her initial rejection of the proposition, Elizabeth found herself in India after they both exported yams to the country.



Upon arrival, Alfred abandoned her in the care of a Ghanaian woman, his ex-girlfriend, who demanded a staggering $4,500.



Struggling to meet this unexpected demand, Elizabeth found herself trapped in a dire situation.



She revealed on the show, "I sleep with six men, sometimes five each day, the least is two to get some amount to pay the woman. The ashawo work is beyond my capacity; I can't continue anymore."



Elizabeth further disclosed that all attempts to contact Alfred had proven futile. In her desperate plea for assistance, she reached out to Oyerepa Afutuo, seeking help and a way out of her distressing circumstance.



GA/SARA