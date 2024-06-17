You are here: HomeNews2024 06 17Article 1951433

Source: TIG Post

I am sorry for not informing you of my move to Kumasi to support Bawumia – Ken Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Kennedy Agyapong and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong has apologized to his supporters for not informing them before joining Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign tour in the Ashanti Region.

Despite prior tensions, Agyapong assured he remained committed to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and urged unity among supporters ahead of the December elections.

He dismissed suggestions of running as an independent candidate.

Meanwhile, musician Blakk Rasta criticized Agyapong’s endorsement of Bawumia, labeling it as confusing given past conflicts, and warned it could harm Agyapong's political career.




