I am the new IMF for Ghana – Nana Kwame Bediako

Politics of Tuesday, 19 March 2024

Nana Kwame Bediako, the founder of the New Force, expressed disappointment in Ghana's economic management, suggesting that efficient utilisation of natural resources could eliminate the need for foreign aid.



In an interview with Kwadwo Jantuah on Nhyira FM’s 'Kuro Yi Mu Nsem', Bediako, popularly known as 'Cheddar', highlighted that his industrialisation projects stemmed from resources mobilised within Ghana, despite financial success abroad.



Addressing misconceptions about his wealth, Bediako emphasised hard work as the foundation, challenging the belief that success in Africa must involve politics or illicit means.



He outlined plans to enhance living standards and rejuvenate the economy, envisioning self-sufficiency to eliminate reliance on entities like the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for bailouts.



"I am the new IMF for Ghana if I can find a solution for Ghana to gain $10 billion to $30 billion within 4 years," he asserted, aiming to reshape Ghana's economic landscape if elected president.