I am the voice behind GMB, Adom FM, other jingles – Ga Mantse

General News of Saturday, 8 June 2024

Source: TIG Post

Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, has revealed his past as a voice-over artist, contributing to iconic jingles for media outlets and campaigns.



Speaking on Joy FM, he mentioned creating jingles for Adom FM, Kasapa, Nhyira FM, Ghana Most Beautiful, and Ghana Most Strongest.



He also mentioned companies like IK investing in his voice-over services.



Additionally, a viral video showcased his keyboard skills, playing tunes

including the Christian hymn ‘How Sweet The Name of Jesus Sounds’.