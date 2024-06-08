You are here: HomeNews2024 06 08Article 1948013

I am the voice behind GMB, Adom FM, other jingles – Ga Mantse

Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, has revealed his past as a voice-over artist, contributing to iconic jingles for media outlets and campaigns.

Speaking on Joy FM, he mentioned creating jingles for Adom FM, Kasapa, Nhyira FM, Ghana Most Beautiful, and Ghana Most Strongest.

He also mentioned companies like IK investing in his voice-over services.

Additionally, a viral video showcased his keyboard skills, playing tunes
including the Christian hymn ‘How Sweet The Name of Jesus Sounds’.

