I am told police officers die early – Watch school children quiz IGP, peers

The Ghana Police Service as part of its Snatch Them Young campaign has been holding engagements with schoolchildren aimed at building their confidence in the service.



In one of such engagements with schoolchildren at the Nkwatia Cluster of Schools in the Eastern Region, students were granted the rare opportunity of asking leadership of the Police Management Board (POMAB) led by the Inspector

-General of Police Dr George Akuffo Dampare questions about police work.



The children seized the opportunity to find answers to some issues bogging their mind including the life expectancy of a police officer and whether an officer will go to heaven after killing a criminal.



“The question I want to ask is that I want to be a police officer but I have heard people say that you die early when you become police officer,” a female student wondered.



Another young female pupil interested in becoming an officer in the future asked “how did you become police officers? I want to become one when I complete school.”



A male pupil with a concern on religious and ethical dilemma in the discharge of police duties said “I want to ask that if you arrest a criminal and you shoot him leading to death, will you go to hell?”



The police leadership including the IGP took turns to address the queries of the pupils.



Dr Akuffo Dampare in his address to the children described the police as their friend and concluded his speech by calling for a hug from the pupils.



“What I know is that you hug your friend when you meet them,” he stated while being greeted with a swarm of hugs from the children.



The interaction was fun filled with drinking, dancing and singing between the police leadership and the schoolchildren.







