I apologize to Ghanaians for working to elect Akufo-Addo as president – Dr. Amoako Baah

Politics of Monday, 29 July 2024

Source: TIG Post

Dr. Amoako Baah, a former head of KNUST's Political Science Department and prominent NPP member, has strongly criticized the Akufo-Addo administration for widespread corruption, stating there's no remorse from those in power.



Reacting to allegations by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa about corruption involving ambulance spare parts, Dr. Baah blamed President Akufo-Addo directly.



In an interview with TV3, he publicly apologized to Ghanaians for supporting Akufo-Addo’s election, expressing regret for his role in bringing the current administration to power.