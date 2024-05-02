I believe God wants to use me to change Ghana – Bawumia

Politics of Thursday, 2 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party flagbearer, expressed his strong belief in his ability to positively impact Ghana, guided by divine intervention.



During a meeting with the clergy in Takoradi as part of his Western regional campaign tour, he asserted his conviction that he can make a difference in Ghana's development.



Dr. Bawumia emphasized the role of divine providence in guiding individuals towards transformative actions.



"I believe that I can do something for Ghana. I believe God uses everybody that he wants to use to change the society…I believe that something good can come from Walewale and if God says that it should come from Walewale it will come from Walewale,” he said.



He further pledged to collaborate with the church to address developmental challenges confronting the country, signaling his commitment to fostering partnerships between religious institutions and the government for national development.