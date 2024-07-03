I believe Prof. Jane will be Ghana’s first female Vice President – Ofosu-Ampofo

Politics of Wednesday, 3 July 2024

Source: ahotoronline.com

Former National Chairman of the NDC, Dr. Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, has voiced strong support for Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang's candidacy as Ghana’s first female Vice President.



Speaking on Metro TV’s “Good Afternoon Ghana,” Dr. Ofosu-Ampofo highlighted her leadership experience and advocacy for teachers and the education sector.



He likened choosing her to opting for a skilled driver over an irresponsible mate.



Praising John Mahama's selection of a female running mate, he urged Ghanaians to support the John and Jane ticket to continue the infrastructural development Mahama initiated, expressing confidence in their potential to transform the country.