I believe you can move Ghana forward if you get the chance – Otumfuo to Bawumia

Politics of Thursday, 13 June 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has voiced his confidence in Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) Flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, as a capable leader for Ghana.



During a campaign tour stop in the Ashanti Region, Vice President Bawumia paid a courtesy call on the Asantehene. Otumfuo Osei Tutu



Read full articleII praised Bawumia's political journey and character, expressing his belief in Bawumia’s potential to lead the country effectively as President.



"What Nana Addo saw in you and made you his Vice is the reason you are here today," the Asantehene remarked. "He had confidence in you to help him and to groom you to take over the mantle and move Ghana forward."



Highlighting Ghana's need for development and progress, the Asantehene appreciated Bawumia's vision for the country, encouraging him to continue sharing his policies with Ghanaians.



"I believe you can move Ghana forward if you get the chance," he stated.



The Asantehene also commended Bawumia for his consistent character and humility, urging him to maintain these qualities for the benefit of all Ghanaians.