You are here: HomeNews2024 06 13Article 1949990
news

Politics of Thursday, 13 June 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

I believe you can move Ghana forward if you get the chance – Otumfuo to Bawumia

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has voiced his confidence in Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) Flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, as a capable leader for Ghana.

During a campaign tour stop in the Ashanti Region, Vice President Bawumia paid a courtesy call on the Asantehene. Otumfuo Osei Tutu

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment