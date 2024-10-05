‘I bought seven Sprinter buses in 1 week from galamsey proceeds’ – Illegal Miner discloses

General News of Saturday, 5 October 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

A small-scale illegal miner revealed that he bought seven Mercedes Benz Sprinter buses in one week using proceeds from galamsey (illegal mining).



He noted that in 2014, each bus cost GH₵80,000. He criticized the deep involvement of politicians, chiefs, and wealthy individuals in illegal mining, which has damaged Ghana’s rivers and forests.



Despite government efforts, he believes mining will continue indefinitely.



Protests and calls for a state of emergency are rising as the damage from illegal mining worsens, impacting health, water, and the environment across the country.