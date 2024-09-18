I can boldly declare that Agenda 111 hospitals will be commissioned before the year ends – Presidential Advisor

Health News of Wednesday, 18 September 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr. Anthony Nsiah-Asare, has assured that the government will commission Agenda 111 hospital projects by year-end.



These hospitals aim to enhance healthcare access and quality nationwide. Dr. Nsiah-Asare highlighted recent achievements, including the completion of several major health facilities and progress on 100 of 104 district hospitals.



He affirmed that by the end of the year, the Agenda 111 hospitals will be operational, contributing significantly to Ghana’s health infrastructure and aligning with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 3 for universal healthcare.