I can put my hand on my heart and tell you that Bawumia will deliver – Akufo-Addo

Politics of Monday, 19 August 2024

Source: 3news

President Akufo-Addo expressed full confidence in Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's ability to deliver on his promises for the 2024 elections.



Speaking at the NPP's manifesto launch, Akufo-Addo assured Ghanaians that Bawumia will fulfill his commitments.



Dr. Bawumia emphasized the success of the Bank of Ghana’s gold programs in stabilizing the economy and pledged to expand the Gold-for-Forex initiative.



This program aims to strengthen the Ghanaian cedi by using gold to meet foreign exchange needs, providing stability to the local currency.