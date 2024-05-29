I can’t answer questions on Pwalugu or SSNIT — Deputy Finance Minister

General News of Wednesday, 29 May 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Deputy Minister for Finance, Dr. Stephen Amoah, has refused to discuss the SSNIT asset sale and the Pwalugu Dam project on live TV, claiming he is uninformed about these topics.



Speaking on Onua TV, Amoah emphasized his focus on economic issues and criticized the host for asking unrelated questions.



His comments come amid calls from the Minority in Parliament for President Akufo-Addo to fulfill his 2019 promise to construct the Pwalugu multipurpose dam, a $993 million project intended to provide irrigation, electricity, and flood control in northern Ghana.



Despite a GH¢200 million payment to the contractor, no progress has been made.